<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) on Monday, following his election as a member of the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>The JD(U) president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16.</p>.<p>Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA.</p><p>Since 2013, however, his tenure has been defined by a "revolving door" of alliances, alternating between the BJP and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD and Congress) in 2013, 2017, 2022, and 2024. Despite these frequent realignments, his political survival remains unparalleled; most recently, he secured a fifth electoral landslide in 2025, taking the oath as Chief Minister for a record-breaking tenth time.</p><p>Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha could reshape Bihar's political landscape, potentially giving the BJP more influence in the state and setting the stage for a new leadership in Patna.</p><p>"It is stipulated in the Constitution that you should resign within 14 days. Things will happen accordingly," Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD(U), had told reporters last week.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>