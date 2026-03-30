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Longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council

The JD(U) president was elected to the upper House of Parliament on March 16.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 05:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar

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