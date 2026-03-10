<p>Patna: Unlike Maharashtra and Karnataka, Bihar may not be facing<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=LPG"> LPG crisis</a>, as of now, in a big way but given the backdrop that the supply of LPG cylinders, both domestic and commercial, have been curtailed by around 25 per cent for the last five days, Bihar too may press panic button in the coming days.</p><p>Deccan Herald spoke to two different gas agency owners. Both confirmed that supply of cylinders have been curtailed and therefore delivery of LPG gas partially affected, “but the situation is not out of control”.</p>.'Unless it breaches $130...': No petrol & diesel price hike, priority to domestic LPG supply: Govt.<p>“If the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/death-fire-fury-trump-says-us-will-hit-iran-twenty-times-harder-if-it-stopped-oil-flow-in-strait-of-hormuz-3926021">US-Israel and Iran war</a> remains unabated and affects oil production and supply, we won’t remain untouched. Right now, a commercial cylinder is available for Rs 2,133, while a domestic LPG cylinder for Rs 1,011 in Patna. But amid news of war and its cascading effect on supply of LPG cylinders, chances are we may have a backlog for delivery in the next few days,” said one of the gas agency owner, strictly on the condition of anonymity as the Indian Oil has asked them to refrain from speaking to the media.</p><p>He also urged the Government to appeal to common people not to panic and start hoarding. “Hoarding leads to shortage and black-marketing. This should be strictly avoided,” suggested the other gas agency owner. “Few sporadic incidents of black-marketing in remote areas cannot be ruled out, but that’s an exception,” he added.</p>