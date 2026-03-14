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Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain sworn in as Bihar governor

Hasnain replaced Arif Mohammed Khan as the governor.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsBihar

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