<p>Patna: Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain took oath as the governor of Bihar on Saturday.</p>.<p>Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo administered the oath of office and secrecy to Hasnain at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan.</p>.<p>Hasnain replaced Arif Mohammed Khan as the governor.</p>.<p>The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his cabinet colleagues and senior officers, among others.</p>.Nitin Nabin resigns from Nitish Kumar cabinet after being appointed as BJP national working president.<p>Hasnain's last posting in uniform was as Military Secretary of the Indian Army, a key position responsible for senior-level personnel management. Prior to this, he commanded the Army's 15 Corps in Jammu & Kashmir.</p>.<p>Hasnain remained active in national and academic roles even after retirement. In 2018, he was appointed chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir.</p>.<p>In 2020, he joined the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a member.</p>