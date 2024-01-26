Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar won't remain intact: Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna: The Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar would not remain intact, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who leads the Hindustan Awam Morcha, claimed on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Manjhi claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was aimed at his allies Congress and RJD.

"There is nothing to say much about the political atmosphere in Bihar. You all are watching it. Nitish Kumar's statement on dynasty politics was directed at the Congress and RJD. Under these circumstances, do you think they will remain united?" he said.

"The grand alliance government in Bihar would not remain intact at all after this statement of the CM," he added.

Earlier, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi had clarified that Kumar's remarks about dynasty politics were not aimed at ally RJD, headed by Lalu Prasad whose one son Tejashwi Yadav is his deputy and another, Tej Pratap Yadav, is a minister.