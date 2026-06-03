'Make amends to him for injustice': Video of 84-year-old Bihar man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in 34-year-old case draws sharp reactions

#WATCH | Vaishali, Bihar: A court in Bihar had sentenced an 85-year-old man to three years in prison in a 34 years old a case, with four other accused sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment each and fined Rs 25,000 in a murderous assault case. (02.06) pic.twitter.com/ohmwSIA1Ri
Hon’ble Chief Justice of India , while you swear in five new judges , please take suo moto notice of the report below. The man needs to be released on grounds of age alone and the legal system must make amends to him for the injustice and its own indifference and delay . Money… https://t.co/GkwiiVrIuO