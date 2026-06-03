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'Make amends to him for injustice': Video of 84-year-old Bihar man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in 34-year-old case draws sharp reactions

Rai was accompanied by two people to the court as he struggled to walk on his own.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsBiharJudiciaryCourtPending court cases

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