Maoist arrested in Bihar's Jamui

The active member of the Poorvi Bihar Purvottar Jharkhand Special Area Committee (PBPJSAC) of the CPI (Maoist) was wanted by the police for his alleged involvement in at least seven cases.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 16:43 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 16:43 IST
India NewsBihar

