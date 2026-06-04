Massive fire at Bihar hospital; 3 killed, many casualties feared

<p>A massive fire broke out in the ICU ward of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar on Thursday morning, June 4, leaving at least three people dead and several others injured, <em>ANI</em> reported.</p>.<p>Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said firefighters rushed to the spot and have brought the blaze under control.</p><p>According to report, three deaths have been confirmed. However, officials fear the casualty count may rise. Further details are awaited.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>