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Massive fire at Bihar hospital; 3 killed, many casualties feared

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said firefighters rushed to the spot and have brought the blaze under control.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 01:47 IST
India NewsFireBihar

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