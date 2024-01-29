Meet Samrat Choudhary & Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP faces who will flank Nitish as deputies in Bihar

Choudhary, who was a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, was also elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party. He started off as part of the RJD government, and was a minister in the Rabri Devi-led RJD government.

He later moved with Jitan Manjhi to the JD(U) after the RJD lost the elections to the NDA following the fodder scam.

Known to be an aggressive face of the BJP, Choudhary, who hails from the Kushwaha caste, has positioned himself as an OBC leader of his own might. His positioning, BJP leaders said, will also help the BJP easy its way into Nitish’s hold over the community.

“He has made his place in the party by taking on Nitish over the years, and elevation will ensure that he will be rewarded as well as keep the BJP on equal footing with the JDU in the alliance,” a senior BJP leader said.