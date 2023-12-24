Minor girl from Dalit community in Bihar beaten with sticks for plucking chickpea plant leaves, dies

“After getting hold of the girl, they badly assaulted her with bamboo sticks. Somehow, she reached home tottering and collapsed soon,” Chainpur station house officer Shambhu Kumar told the publication. The girl's cousin was also injured in the attack.

Police said they are conducting raids to arrest the accused and assured they will be in custody soon.

Local CPI-ML leader Vijay Singh Yadav visited the victim's family and demanded the accused be arrested soon and also sought Rs 20 lakh compensation for the bereaved family, the report said.

Crimes against those from the Dalit communities have seen a rise in recent times. A Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people over an old enmity in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district back in August.

More recently, a 45-year-old Dalit woman from the community was killed after she was allegedly thrashed by two men angered by her refusal to convince her son to withdraw an old case registered against them by the police under the Atrocities Act in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat.