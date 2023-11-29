Modi brings bad luck wherever he goes, alleges close aide of Nitish

He also said, “A case in point was the recent cricket World Cup. Had India won, the entire BJP machinery would have been screaming that it was because of the prime minister’s presence that the team achieved the victory. I think now that we have lost, the PM should accept the blame for that as well."

Twisting the knife, the Bihar minister said, 'Some people well versed in 'Sanatan Dharma once told me that Narendra Modi brought bad luck wherever he went. So, in my view, the BJP should ask him to avoid attending auspicious gatherings if they want to avoid things going wrong”.