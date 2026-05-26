Most crimes in Bihar committed by RJD men; those not stopping such activities will be killed: Jitan Ram Manjhi

<p>Patna: Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Tuesday claimed that most of the crimes in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> are committed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rjd">RJD</a> workers, and warned that criminals who do not stop such activities "will be killed".</p><p>He said that the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government is dealing strictly with criminals.</p>.'Visit Bihar tourist spots, not foreign countries': State government mulls banning overseas trips for officials .<p>"Going through official data, it becomes very clear that most of the crimes, be it land grabbing, murder or atrocities against SCs and STs, are committed by RJD workers. They should mend their ways," Manjhi told reporters here.</p><p>The CM has clearly stated that criminals should either stop indulging in crimes or leave Bihar, he added.</p><p>"If they do not stop indulging in crimes, they will be killed," the Union minister added.</p><p>His statement comes amid a wave of encounters in Bihar, in which criminals are either shot fatally or in the leg while allegedly attacking police.</p>