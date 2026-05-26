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Most crimes in Bihar committed by RJD men; those not stopping such activities will be killed: Jitan Ram Manjhi

He said that the Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar government is dealing strictly with criminals.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharRJDJitan Ram Manjhi

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