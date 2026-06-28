Most criminals have fled to Nepal, claims Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary

<p>Patna: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar </a>Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday asserted that his government would maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards crime and corruption, claiming that most criminals have fled the state and taken refuge in neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>.</p>.<p>Speaking at the inaugural programme of 'Panchayat Vikas Diwas' at Tetiya Gram Panchayat in Munger district, Choudhary said the state government was committed to strengthening law and order and ensuring strict action against corruption.</p>.<p>He also joined locals in listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.</p>.Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav files theft complaint against personal assistant.<p>"Bihar is moving forward. There will be no compromise with crime and corruption. Our government has resolved to rid the state of criminal elements. Most of them have already left Bihar and fled to Nepal, and the remaining will also have to go to Nepal," he said.</p>.<p>Choudhary announced that 'Panchayat Vikas Diwas' would now be observed on the last Sunday of every month in all gram panchayats across the state.</p>.<p>He said the initiative would create a regular platform for elected representatives, officials and villagers to discuss local development issues and take timely decisions to address them.</p>.<p>He said the programme is aimed at transforming villages into poverty-free, clean, prosperous and self-reliant communities.</p>.<p>"Detailed discussions and action plans will be prepared on key issues such as health, education, water management, irrigation, nutrition, sanitation, social justice and social security," he said.</p>.<p>Choudhary urged MPs, MLAs, Zila Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members, Mukhiyas, Sarpanches and Ward Members to ensure active participation of villagers through Gram Sabha meetings.</p>.<p>He said the theme of the inaugural edition was 'Women-Friendly Panchayat' as women's empowerment remained a top priority of his government.</p>.<p>He praised the contribution of Jeevika Didis in promoting self-reliance among women and noted that a large number of women had received financial assistance for self-employment initiatives.</p>.<p>The CM said Bihar is expected to receive between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 70,000 crore from the Centre over the next four to five years for panchayat development and rural infrastructure projects. </p>