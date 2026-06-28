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Most criminals have fled to Nepal, claims Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary

Choudhary announced that 'Panchayat Vikas Diwas' would now be observed on the last Sunday of every month in all gram panchayats across the state.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 15:28 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 15:28 IST
India NewsNepalBiharCriminalssamrat choudhary

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