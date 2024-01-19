JOIN US
india

MP CM Mohan Yadav visits Patna, says sole objective to ensure benefits from Modi govt's schemes reach poor

Yadav, who is on his first tour of Bihar since his appointment as the central province's CM, was welcomed at the airport by Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and others.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 00:12 IST

BJP leaders in Bihar on Thursday accorded a warm welcome to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav whose day-long visit here is being viewed by the party as an opportunity to make a dent into the core base of the state's ruling RJD.

Yadav, who is on his first tour of Bihar since his appointment as the central province's CM, was welcomed at the airport by Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and others.

Former Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai, who was among those who welcomed the Madhya Pradesh CM at the Patna airport, told reporters, "Mohan Yadav is proof that the BJP represents all parties. The RJD has treated Yadavs, like chattel, never cared for their educational uplift and only brought them a bad name, making them synonymous with muscle power".

"Our sole objective, which will ensure India's development, is to ensure that the poorest of the poor get benefits from the (central) government's schemes," the Madhya Pradesh CM told at a press conference in Patna.

(Published 19 January 2024, 00:12 IST)
