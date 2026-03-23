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My father has rid Bihar of caste, communal violence: CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant

The proud son also cited steps taken by his father to empower women, who enjoy 50 per cent reservation in local bodies and a 35 per cent quota in government jobs.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharJD(U)

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