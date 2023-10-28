National Monuments Authority releases draft heritage bye-laws for supposed site of Palace of Asoka in Patna

It said, "The existence of a hospital at Pataliputra, as noticed by Fa-Hien, is supported further by the recent archaeological excavations at Kumhrar. When Fa Hien (405-411) visited the city in the fifth century CE, he wrote in amazed wonder of the buildings still standing - The royal palace and halls in the midst of the city which exist now as of old, were all made by spirits which he employed, and which piled up the stones, reared the walls and gates, and executed the elegant carving and inlaid sculpture work, in a way which no human hands of this world could accomplish".