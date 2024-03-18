JOIN US
india

NDA finalises Bihar seat-sharing for LS polls: JD(U) to contest 16, BJP to field candidates in 17 seats

Two other parties—Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha—will contest the polls from one seat each.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 11:59 IST

New Delhi: The NDA on Monday announced its seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, giving 17 seats to the BJP, 16 to the JD(U) and five to Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas).

Two other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha -- will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP's in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"The BJP will contest 17 out of the total 40 seats and the JD(U) will contest 16. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats," Tawde said at the presser jointly addressed by NDA allies from the state.

Bihar LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Raju Tiwari said Chirag Paswan will contest from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which has been given to the party under the seat-sharing pact.

With Union minister Pashupati Paras's LJP faction finding no mention in the seat-sharing deal, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that talks are going on with him.

India NewsBiharLok Sabha Elections 2024

