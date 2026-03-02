Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

New project, same old story: Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Gopalganj

The bridge was being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.87 crore, an official said.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 10:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 10:35 IST
India Newsbridge collapseBihar News

Follow us on :

Follow Us