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Samrat Choudhary govt wins trust vote in Bihar assembly

Bihar Chief Minster Choudhary moved the motion, proposing that "the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state".
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsBihar News

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