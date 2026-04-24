<p>The NDA government in Bihar led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Samrat%20Choudhary#google_vignette">Samrat Choudhary</a> won the vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday, April 24. During the one-day special session </p><p>Bihar Chief Minster Choudhary moved the motion, proposing that "the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state". </p>.<p>The motion was passed by a voice vote in the 243-strong House, where the BJP-led NDA enjoys a brute majority with 202 seats.</p>.<p>Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in the state earlier this month following the resignation of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who gave up the top post upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.</p>.Nitish Kumar forced to give up Bihar CM's post by BJP: Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar Assembly.<p>Only two JD(U) leaders, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, were inducted into the new cabinet and designated as deputy chief ministers.</p>.<p>Besides the JD(U), the BJP-led coalition in the state includes LJP(RV) of Union minister Chirag Paswan, HAM headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM.</p>.<p>The five-party coalition won 202 seats in the elections held in November last year. </p>