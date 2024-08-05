Nine Kanwariyas electrocuted to death, three injured in Bihar

Hajipur, Bihar: At least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death and three others sustained injuries when they came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bihar's Vaishali district, a senior official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sultanpur village in Industrial police station area in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"Nine pilgrims (Kanwariyas) died and three sustained severe injuries when a high tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle in Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of Industrial police station in Vaishali district.