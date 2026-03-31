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Nine killed in stampede at Sheetla temple in Bihar's Nalanda district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 11:57 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNitish KumarBihar

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