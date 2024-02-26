Nine killed in truck-jeep-motorcycle collision in Bihar's Kaimur

Speaking to reporters, Mohania DSP Dilip Kumar said, 'According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a jeep, carrying eight people, including two women, first hit a motorcycle while travelling in the same direction. It seems that the driver had lost control over the jeep, leading to the collision.'

'Subsequently, both the jeep and the bike veered into the opposite lane, where a speeding truck collided with them, resulting in the deaths of all nine people, including the motorcyclist, at the spot. The truck driver fled after the accident,' Kumar said.