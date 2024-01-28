Nitish calling off 'Mahagathbandhan' and returning to NDA-fold was expected: Jharkhand BJP chief

Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party here on Sunday termed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation claiming "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' as expected as the JD (U) president and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad were poles apart.

"Political turn of events in Bihar was expected ...What I wonder is how a seasoned and honest politician like Nitish Kumar could continue so long with them (Mahagathbandhan)," Jharkhand BJP chief and former state chief minister Babulal Marandi told PTI.

Taking a dig at RJD supremo Prasad, Marandi said "nature and signature of a person doesn't change" and Nitish Kumar could realise this after such a long time.