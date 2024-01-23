JOIN US
Nitish elated over Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

Last Updated 23 January 2024, 17:01 IST

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday hailed the announcement that the country's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' will be conferred to his late mentor Karpoori Thakur.

In a statement, the JD(U) president said it was a 'fulfilment of an age-old demand' by his party that will 'send a positive message among deprived sections of the society'.

"I have always raised the demand for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. The announcement that comes on the eve of his 100th birth anniversary brings me great delight," Kumar said.

(Published 23 January 2024, 17:01 IST)
