Nitish govt cancels Rs 826 crore contracts awarded during 'Mahagathbandhan' regime

The department has handed over the preliminary inquiry report to the competent authority in the state government for a thorough probe, he said.

"I recently called a meeting of senior officials of the department after getting the report, and later the cancellation order was issued," he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty.

RJD leader Lalit Yadav was the PHED minister during the previous grand alliance government in the state.

Altogether 1,160 contracts worth Rs 4,600 crore of the PHE department were awarded by the previous government in 17 months, Singh said.

"We have so far cancelled 350 contracts, the remaining are being examined," he said.

The minister, however, refused to give details of the alleged irregularities detected by the department.

“It is not appropriate time to divulge the details as the matter is being investigated by a competent authority," he said.

According to documents available by PTI, Banka district tops the list where a maximum of 106 contracts related to rural water supply systems have been cancelled, followed by Jamui (73), Lakhisarai (20), Aurangabad (18) and Ara (11).