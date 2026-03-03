Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Nitish Kumar agrees to let son Nishant enter politics; Rajya Sabha not ruled out

Nishant could be one of the two party candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 05:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 05:42 IST
India NewsNitish KumarIndian politcsBihar NewsJD (U)

Follow us on :

Follow Us