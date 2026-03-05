<p>Bhiar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> on Thursday confirmed that he will file nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls, ending his tenure as Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister.</p> .Nitish Kumar going 'national'? Bihar buzzes with new BJP CM chatter amid upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.<p><br>In a post on X, he said, "... I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance."</p>