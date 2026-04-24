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Nitish Kumar forced to give up Bihar CM's post by BJP: Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar Assembly

Yadav also referred to Samrat Choudhary's early political career when he was in the RJD.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharTejashwi Yadav

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