<p>RJD leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> on Friday alleged that former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> was forced to give up the Bihar chief minister's post by the BJP, which wanted to "finish" him off politically.</p>.<p>The Leader of the Opposition was speaking on the floor of the state assembly, during the debate on the vote of confidence sought by the government headed by BJP leader Samrat Choudhary.</p>.<p>Yadav said, "We knew that the BJP would not let Nitish Kumar remain the CM. The BJP kept saying that Nitish would be the NDA's leader till 2030. But now they have finished him off." </p><p>"Any state needs political stability. But Bihar is peculiar. It has seen five governments in five years", he said, referring to the time period where Kumar moved in and out of the NDA.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Results | Tejashwi Yadav: From dream electoral debut to fall from grace.<p>Yadav also referred to Samrat Choudhary's early political career when he was in the RJD.</p>.<p>The RJD leader alleged, "I am glad for Samrat Choudhary, who is a pupil of (RJD supremo) Lalu Prasad. But he must beware of those with deep roots in the BJP and the RSS who resent his rise."</p>.<p>He referred to the raging debate on the issue of women's reservation in legislatures and said that the quotas must be introduced in a way that ensured adequate representation of females from deprived castes.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>