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Nitish Kumar recommends cabinet dissolution before meeting Guv to resign as Bihar CM

Kumar is expected to meet the governor to submit his resignation as the CM before 3 pm to make way for the first-ever BJP-led government in Bihar, a party leader said.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar

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