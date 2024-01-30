Nitish Kumar's volte face not an impromptu decision

So, notwithstanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s much-hyped 'Doors have been closed for Nitish forever' and Nitish’s oft-repeated promise 'Will prefer to be reduced to ashes than joining hands with the BJP again' statements, the political equations had started churning between September 2023 and January 2024. In between, stories were floated by the ruling establishment on how an ambitious Lalu was keen on promoting his son Tejashwi Yadav from deputy CM to CM. (RJD is still today the single largest party in the Assembly).