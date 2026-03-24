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Nitish Kumar set to be elected JD (U) president

Nitish Kumar took over the reins of JD (U) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as Rajiv Ranjan Singh stepped down as party president in December 2023.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsNitish KumarIndian politcsBihar NewsJDU

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