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Nitish Kumar starts shifting luggage from CM residence, to become Lalu Yadav's neighbour

Though no official date has been announced for Nitish’s resignation, sources in the ruling camp said he may tender his resignation on April 13 or 14.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 14:24 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar

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