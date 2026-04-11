<p>Patna: A day after he took oath as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> member, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> has started packing his bags — literally. One tractor after another was seen on Saturday shifting Nitish's luggage from the Chief Minister's official residence at 1, Aney Marg to 7, Circular Road, his new allotted bungalow.</p><p>This way, Nitish is all set to become the neighbour of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former CMs, who stay at the adjoining 10, Circular Road.</p><p>This has also set the ball rolling for the chief minister to become an ex-CM in the next couple of days as the official bungalow has been allotted to him in his capacity as former chief minister who remained at the helm for two decades.</p><p>Though no official date has been announced for Nitish’s resignation, sources in the ruling camp said he may tender his resignation on April 13 or 14, and the new CM is likely to take oath on April 15.</p>.No consensus on Nitish's successor? BJP core committee meeting to decide next Bihar CM cancelled.<p>“The swearing-in of the new chief minister is likely to take place at Lok Bhawan, the new avatar of Raj Bhawan. Last year, the oath of CM and his Cabinet took place in November 2025 at the historic Gandhi Maidan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was present. This time neither Modi nor Amit Shah is likely to grace the occasion,” said a ruling party source. “In case the PM decides to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the first-ever BJP CM in Bihar, then the oath function may shift to April 18,” the source revealed.</p><p>Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish has been sent to Rajya Sabha against his wishes. “We have been maintaining right from the beginning, and all throughout the Assembly poll, that the BJP is using his face to garner votes and once the purpose was achieved, he has been retired to the Upper House,” said Tejashwi. He refused to be drawn into the controversy whether Nishant or any BJP leader would be sworn in as the CM. “This is none of my business. It has to be decided by the NDA. All we know is that Nitish ji has been deceived by his 'own men', and, in turn, the voters have been cheated,” said Tejashwi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. </p>