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Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Bihar to get new CM next week

Nitish Kumar will soon resign as Chief Minister and the NDA is likely to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaNitish KumarBihar

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