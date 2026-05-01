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Nitish Kumar vacates Chief Minister's residence, shifted to new address

The JD(U) leader has served as the chief minister continuously since November 2005.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharPatnaJD(U)

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