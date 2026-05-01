<p>Patna: JD(U) national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish%20kumar">Nitish Kumar </a>on Friday vacated the Bihar chief minister's official residence, which he occupied for around two decades, and shifted to a new address.</p>.<p>Kumar, who is now a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya%20sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> MP, relinquished the chief minister's post on April 14, and the BJP's Samrat Choudhary became the CM the next day. The JD(U) leader has served as the chief minister continuously since November 2005.</p>.Nitish Kumar starts shifting luggage from CM residence, to become Lalu Yadav's neighbour.<p>"We have shifted from 1 Anne Marg (the official CM residence) to 7 Circular Road, and will live there,” Kumar's son Nishant told reporters.</p>.<p>The 1 Anne Marg house was notified as the Bihar Chief Minister's residence in 2006.</p>.<p>Nishant also greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. </p>