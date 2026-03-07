Nitish Kumar's exit could have repercussions outside Bihar

<p>New Delhi: The OBC-upper caste combination is the mainstay of the BJP’s political strength in many other states. The only difference is that, while in Bihar it has had to rely on an ally, the JD(U), to helm this coalition, in UP, Chhattisgarh, MP, Haryana, Jharkhand, and other states, the party has developed its own line of backward-class leaders.</p>.<p>However, Nitish Kumar’s political positioning, not just because of his stature, was unique. He belongs to the backward Kurmi caste, an intermediary social group traditionally associated with agriculture and allied trades.</p>.<p>Kurmis constitute one of the largest OBC social groups in north, central, and western India.</p>.<p>In social scientist Rajni Kothari’s seminal work, Caste in Indian Politics, there is a mention of Patel Yuvak Mandal of Gujarat organising a meeting of All India Kurmi Parishad in Ahmedabad in 1914, as Patels of Gujarat sought to bring together ‘Marathas of Maharashtra, Vokalingas of Mysore, Reddy’s of Andhra, Naidus of Madras,’ who the Mandal felt were ‘all Patidars’.</p>.Nitish Kumar's exit as Bihar CM: A litmus test for BJP, an existential question for JD(U).<p>Nitish, due to his long innings in Bihar and earlier at the Centre, acquired a national profile. And the BJP is well aware of the disruption his transfer to Delhi may engender in the state and outside.</p>.<p>The alliance with the BJP notwithstanding, JD(U) is a party that caters to a broad spectrum of historically underprivileged communities. In the absence of Nitish Kumar, will this social block remain coupled to the NDA and its allies? Will the social coalition hold good if the BJP were to have its chief minister in place of Nitish Kumar and relegate JD(U) as its minor partner in Bihar?</p>.<p>In less than 12 months from now, the impact of Nitish’s transition to Delhi would be tested in the adjoining Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls early next year.</p>.<p>A minor drift in the non-Yadav OBC votes in pockets of the state inflicted substantial damage to the BJP in the 2024 LS polls. Akhilesh Yadav has sought to work assiduously to build a larger coalition of backwards and minorities to challenge the BJP. The Bihar developments can only consolidate that process.</p>.<p>Precisely the reason why the BJP appointed a Kurmi leader, Pankaj Choudhary, as UP state president earlier this year. And the compulsions of caste calculus in the heartland states may also force its hand in anointing a leader from the backward community, preferably the same sub-caste, as Nitish Kumar’s successor.</p>