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Nitish Kumar's son may join Bihar cabinet on May 7

The entry of Nishant Kumar, an engineering graduate, into politics took place soon after his father decided to step down as the chief minister, after becoming a Rajya Sabha member.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharCabinet

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