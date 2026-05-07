Nitish Kumar's son Nishant, 30 others take oath in Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar cabinet

<p>JD(U) supremo and former Bihar CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/nitish-kumar-vacates-chief-ministers-residence-shifted-to-new-address-3987831">Nitish Kumar</a>'s son <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/who-is-nitish-kumars-son-nishant-tipped-to-be-bihars-new-deputy-cm-3920427">Nishant Kumar </a>and 30 others took oath as ministers on Thursday. Several BJP heavyweights including Health Minister JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and even PM Narendra Modi were in attendance at the Gandhi Maidan event.</p>.<p>Apart from Nishant Kumar, ex-deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, and former ministers Shrawon Kumar and Ashok Choudhary were also administered the oath by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain.</p>.<p>With the resignation of Nitish Kumar, as he relinquished the CM post for Rajya Sabha, BJP's Samrat Choudhary took over the role last month. He became the first CM from BJP in the state. </p>.JD(U) demands 16 ministerial berths ahead of cabinet expansion in Bihar.<p>Other than the BJP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the NDA in Bihar comprises Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha. </p><p>The junior alliance partners were duly represented in the cabinet headed by Nitish Kumar, which was sworn in November last year, and are waiting for a representation in the new council of ministers, which came into being as a result of the power transition.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>