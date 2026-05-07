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Nitish Kumar's son Nishant, 30 others take oath in Samrat Choudhary-led Bihar cabinet

Apart from Nishant, ex-deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, and former ministers Shrawon Kumar and Ashok Choudhary were also administered the oath.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:01 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:01 IST
India NewsBJPNitish KumarBiharJDUsamrat choudhary

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