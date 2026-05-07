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Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 others take oath as Ministers in Samrat Choudhary's Cabinet in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Patna
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 11:07 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony of new Ministers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar during the swearing-in ceremony of new Ministers at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday.

Credit: PTI Photo

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Published 07 May 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiNitish KumarIndia PoliticsBiharJD(U)Bihar Newssamrat choudhary

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