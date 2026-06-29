Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Nitish Kumar's son Nishant moves into official bungalow

The accommodation is traditionally designated for the state's deputy chief minister.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us