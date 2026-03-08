<p>In what could be perceived as the beginning of a new era in the political landscape of Bihar, Nishant Kumar, son of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a>, on Sunday formally joined the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/janta-dal-united">Janata Dal (United)</a>. </p><p>The move is touted as a first step towards his elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in the new dispensation which will be headed by a BJP leader once Nitish Kumar relinquishes his post next month.</p><p>Nitish, who all throughout his life has opposed dynastic politics and slammed all those who promoted their family members across the parties, eventually yielded to his supporters’ demand to rope in Nishant, once he (Nitish) decided to become a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> member and give up the CM’s post.</p><p>“I will take utmost care of the party in the absence of my father Nitish Kumar who has decided to move to the Rajya Sabha. It was his personal decision to become a member of the Upper House in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a>. And we all accept it and stand by him. He will, however, continue to guide us and we all will try to strengthen the party and win the trust of the people,” said Nishant in his first public address after joining his father’s pocket organisation.</p><p><strong>All about Nishant Kumar</strong></p><p>Born in 1975, the 51-year-old son of Nitish and late Manju Sinha (who was a school teacher), Nishant did his schooling from Patna and Mussoorie before doing his B Tech from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) at Mesra in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranchi">Ranchi</a>.</p>.Who is Nitish Kumar's son Nishant, tipped to be Bihar's new Deputy CM.<p>A soft-spoken Nishant has shied away from active politics, barring a few occasions where he praised his father for putting Bihar on the fast track of development and ensuring the rule of law in a State notorious for its lawlessness.</p><p>However, March 8 marks his new beginning in the public life which will culminate in his elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister of the State in the BJP-headed Government, which will also have ministers from LJP-R, Hindustan Awam Morha (HAM) and Upendra Kuswaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The principal Opposition party - the RJD - has, meanwhile, termed Nitish’s move to shift to Rajya Sabha as ‘political abduction’ and drew parallel with Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro. “What happened with Maduro in Venezuela, has happened in Bihar too. A CM moving to Rajya Sabha is pure ‘political abduction’. Voters of Bihar feel betrayed,” remarked RJD MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jha">Manoj Jha</a>.</p>