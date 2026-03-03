<p>Patna: The entry of Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar's</a> son Nishant into politics has been finalised, and the decision will soon be announced formally by the JD(U), state minister Sharwan Kumar said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jdu">JD(U)</a> leader said Nishant will be given a "bigger responsibility" in the party.</p>.<p>"Now, it's clear, and it has been finalised that Nishant Kumar will join active politics. The party will make a formal announcement in a day or two. Party workers have been demanding Nishant's entry into politics for several years. Now party workers and supporters are upbeat with the decision ahead of Holi," he told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Nitish Kumar loses cool inside Bihar assembly over opposition's 'Bandook goli ki sarkar' jibe.<p>"He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party. What responsibility he is going to get will be decided in a day or two," said the minister.</p>.<p>Asked if Nishant can be sent to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar said, "Anything can happen." Kumar, who has been a minister in the state cabinet for more than a decade, is considered very close to the CM. </p>