<p>Even as hordes of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/janta-dal-united"> Janata Dal (United)</a> workers continued with their protest for the second consecutive day on Friday, urging the Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> to reconsider his decision to go to the Rajya Sabha, an unrelenting Nitish made it clear his decision was irreversible.</p><p>Nitish made it categorical while chairing a meeting of the party MLAs, MLCs and MPs convened at the CM's official residence at 1, Aney Marg here on Friday evening. Amid a pall of gloom descending on the party leaders, Nitish announced his son Nishant would join active politics and assume the primary membership of the JD (U) on March 8.</p><p>"Nishant Kumar will formally join the JD (U) on Sunday, keeping in view the sentiments of lakhs of JD (U) workers," said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/sanjay-jha">Sanjay Jha</a>, the national working president of the JD (U).</p><p>"We were also informed that Nishant will be made the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in the next Government which would be formed once Nitish relinquishes the post of Chief Minister following his election as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> member," said one of the party legislators, present at the meeting.</p><p>During the confabulations with MLAs and MLCs, Nitish reportedly hinted that he may join <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's</a> team at the Centre as a Union Minister. "But I will keep a hawk's eye on Bihar as well, sitting in Delhi itself," Nitish reportedly told his legislators, who insisted that he rethink his decision to give up the CM's post.</p><p>Though the 40-year-old Nishant, an engineering graduate, has no administrative experience nor has ever been active in politics, this will be the first time that a person, who is not a member of either of the House, will straight-away be elevated as Bihar's Deputy CM.</p><p>Notably, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a>, when appointed as Deputy CM for the first time in 2015 in the Nitish regime, had won as an RJD MLA, before donning the mantle.</p>