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Nitish Kumar's blue-eyed boy Samrat Choudhary not some BJP leaders' favourite pick as Bihar CM

In the last few days, JDU leaders, including former MP Anand Mohan and MLA Anant Singh have supported Samrat. Anand told reporters that it is Nitish Kumar’s wish that Samrat becomes his successor.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 05:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar

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