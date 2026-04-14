Nitish Kumar's blue-eyed boy Samrat Choudhary not some BJP leaders' favourite pick as Bihar CM

<p>New Delhi: Even as a sustained buzz surrounds Samrat Choudhary for his possible appointment as the BJP’s first chief minister in Bihar, sources in the party said a section of BJP leaders is unhappy with the development.</p>.<p>Surprisingly, the deputy chief minister has found support from members of NDA ally Nitish-led Janata Dal United, and from an unlikely quarter — leaders of his former party and BJP rival, Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal.</p>.<p>In the last few days, JDU leaders, including former MP Anand Mohan and MLA Anant Singh have supported Samrat. Anand told reporters that it is Nitish Kumar’s wish that Samrat becomes his successor. </p>.Who will be next Bihar CM? A look at top possible contenders after Nitish's exit.<p>In addition to that, JDU MLA and minister in the Bihar government, Madan Sahni, had, in the last few days, told the media that he was informed that Samrat would indeed be made the chief minister, while Nitish's son Nishant would be the deputy chief minister. RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh also told the media that having Samrat as the CM would be helpful for them, as they had worked with him before. </p>.<p>This has made several BJP leaders unhappy. "Samrat is not liked by all sections of the party unit, and he has come to the party from RJD, so we believe that an ideologically attuned person should take over the mantle. This move is in the interest of both the JDU and the RJD, and we must take every step with utmost caution," a senior leader from the party's Bihar unit said. </p>.Posters declaring Samrat Choudhary as new Bihar CM put up outside Patna BJP office as Nitish heads to Delhi.<p>Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar convened his last Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, following which he will tender his resignation as CM to the Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain on April 14. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been appointed as the observer by the BJP top leadership to elect the BJP Legislature Party leader, will be present at the April 14 meeting which will be followed by the NDA Legislature Party meeting the same day.</p>.<p>"Nitish on Monday met his senior party leaders at the CM residence and discussed who all could be part of the new Government representing the JD (U). His son Nishant and senior minister Vijay Choudhary are the front-runners for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post,” said a senior ruling party member, privy to the talks.</p>.<p>Samrat originally started his career with RJD and switched over to JD(U) before eventually becoming the Bihar BJP president and the Deputy Chief Minister. Currently, he is holding the Home portfolio too.</p>