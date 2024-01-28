Nitish submits BJP's letter of support to Governor; oath-taking ceremony likely today

Shortly after resigning as the Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Sunday submitted BJP's letter of support to the Governor, reported news agency ANI.

The Governor has accepted the letter.

Citing Bihar BJP sources, ANI further reported Nitish Kumar and his two deputies from BJP are likely to take oath today.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha set to be the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar

The BJP earlier passed a proposal to form an NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies.

More details to follow...