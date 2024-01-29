Nitish's return to NDA will have no impact on I.N.D.I.A bloc: Jairam Ramesh

Kishanganj, Bihar: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' to return to the BJP-led NDA, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday claimed that the JD(U) supremo's exit will have "absolutely no impact" on the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

Interacting with reporters in Kishanganj during the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Ramesh mocked Kumar, saying 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar'.

Speaking on Kumar allying with the BJP-led NDA, he said, "It will not have any impact on the INDIA alliance... absolutely no impact. This is typical of Nitish Kumar. It is not 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', it is 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar'."

The Congress leader also alleged that "Kumar's betrayal" was "masterminded by the Prime Minister".