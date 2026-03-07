Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Nitish's son Nishant likely to join JD(U) on March 8

Nishant's joining will take place at the party's headquarters here in the presence of senior leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, they said.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 08:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us