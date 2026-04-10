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No consensus on Nitish's successor? BJP core committee meeting to decide next Bihar CM cancelled

The sudden cancellation of the meeting is being attributed to some disagreements with alliance partners, even as Nitish took oath as a Rajya Sabha member.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar

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