Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

No end to row over Bihar IAS officer Nilesh Deore using chartered flight with family

Originally from Nashik in Maharashtra, Nilesh is a qualified MBBS doctor who cleared the UPSC and became a 2011-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsIndiaNitish KumarBiharRJDBihar NewsIAS officer

Follow us on :

Follow Us