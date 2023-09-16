No idea about I.N.D.I.A boycotting journalists, I am in favour of them: Nitish Kumar

Speaking on members of I.ND.I.A bloc boycotting several news anchors, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday denied having any idea about the same. "I have no idea about this...I am in support of journalists," Kumar said to mediapersons on Saturday.
Kumar added that some members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc may have felt that there might have been some problems so they might have taken the decision.
A day after the I.N.D.I.A Coordination Committee’s decision, the bloc’s Working Group on Media on Thursday put out a list of 14 TV anchors on whose shows the member parties would not send their representatives.
The anchors named are Arnab Goswami (Republic TV), Aditi Tyagi (Bharat Express), Amish Devgan and Aman Chopra (News18 Hindi), Anand Narasimhan (CNN-News18), Ashok Shrivastav (DD News), Sudhir Chaudhary and Chitra Tripathi (Aaj Tak), Navika Kumar (Times Now), Gaurav Sawant and Shiv Aroor (India Today TV), Prachi Parashar (India TV), Rubika Liaquat (Bharat 24) and Sushant Sinha (Times Now Navbharat).