<p>Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday unveiled the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) on the campus of Bihar Assembly here in the State Capital. The function also marked the occasion of celebration of 105th foundation day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Notably, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> was conspicuous by his absence.</p><p>Flanked by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, Birla unveiled NeVA, which was aimed at making the legislative business paperless.</p>.History repeats itself | No PM Modi address in Lok Sabha: When Manmohan faced the same predicament in 2004.<p>“This is another major step towards Digital India and strengthening digital legislative functioning,” said the Lok Sabha Speaker.</p><p>Highlighting the significance of NeVA, Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said, “It’s a historic day today. Through the e-Vidhan system, MLAs will be able to take full advantage of digital technology in legislative work.” He also launched a scathing attack on Congress saying the party had done little in the last 60 years while the Narendra Modi regime took India ahead by leaps and bounds.</p><p>Meanwhile, Bihar’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Choudhary clarified that Nitish could not attend the meet as the Chief Minister was preoccupied with other engagements. “The CM was supposed to come to the function. But because of his pre-scheduled engagements, he could not come,” said Choudhary, who is considered the closest aide of Nitish. </p><p>Incidentally, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav too skipped the event which marked the 105th foundation day of the Bihar Assembly on February 7.</p>.Bihar MP Pappu Yadav arrested in 1995 forgery case after late-night drama.<p><strong>HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE</strong></p><p>“It was on February 7, 1921, when the first session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly was held here following the completion of the present Vidhan Sabha building. This happened after Bihar (including the then Orissa also) was bifurcated from Bengal. Odisha, then called Orissa, and was part of Bihar while being separated from Bengal,” said a senior official of the Bihar Assembly, dwelling at length on why February 7 holds a special significance in Bihar politics.</p>