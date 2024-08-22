One-year-old bites snake in Bihar mistaking it for a toy; reptile dies: Report

Seeing the dead snake beside the boy, the family rushed him to the local community health centre where the staff informed them that the child was physically fine. They explained that the snake was not venomous and was commonly spotted during monsoon.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the boy can be seen, carried by a woman -- looking at the camera while a man tries to get him to open his mouth. The man also shows a phone with the photo of the snake, and part of the reptile's body appears to be crushed after being bitten.

This news comes after reports of a Bihar man biting back a snake and killing it, after being bitten by the reptile went viral.